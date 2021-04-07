Business

Target to spend more than $2 billion on Black-owned businesses

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
NEW YORK -- Target will spend a total of more than $2 billion at Black-owned businesses by 2025 as part of its effort to advance racial equity.

That's a significant increase in overall spending on Black-owned businesses, according to Target, though it declined be more specific Wednesday.

The Minneapolis retailer will add a broad spectrum of products from more than 500 Black-owned businesses and will increase its spending at more Black-owned companies, from marketing to construction.

It will also introduce new resources, like a dedicated team to help Black-owned suppliers scale their businesses to work with mass chains.

The Forward Founders program builds off Target's accelerator program that helps entrepreneurs.



