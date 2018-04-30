The Tie Bar debuts in Rittenhouse, with menswear and more

In need of a new tie or a wardrobe overhaul? The Tie Bar, a new menswear retailer, has opened its first Philadelphia location at 1527 Walnut St. in Rittenhouse.
Tie Bar has many options for the clothes-conscious man. In addition to ties and tie bars, The Tie Bar sells affordable mens' formal wear and accessories, including shirts, pants and socks to bow ties, cufflinks and fashionable pocket squares. (You can check out its collections here.)
It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Michael C., who was that first Yelper to leave a review for the new spot on April 24, was enthusiastic. "Awesome selection and a great addition to the Rittenhouse shopping district!"
Interested? Stop by to update your wardrobe. The Tie Bar is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
