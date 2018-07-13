U.S. & WORLD

Meat-free workplaces: WeWork tells employees it will no longer pay for meat to reduce environmental impact

EMBED </>More Videos

WeWork, a company that offers office and coworking spaces around the globe, will no longer pay for meat at company functions or let employees expense meals containing meat. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
You'll no longer be able to find pork chops or chicken wings at events sponsored by WeWork, which committed this week to become a meat-free company in an effort to reduce its environmental impact.

In an email to employees, WeWork co-founder and chief culture officer Miguel McKelvey told employees that the company will no longer serve or pay for poultry, pork or red meat at company-organized events. Additionally, employees will no longer be able to expense meals containing meat, a company spokeswoman confirmed.

McKelvey estimated that the move will help the company save more than 16 billion gallons of water and 15 million animals over the next five years.

"We are energized by this opportunity to leave a better world for future generations and appreciate your partnership as we continue the journey," McKelvey told employees. He indicated that the company would work with employees who have specialized dietary needs for medical or religious purposes.

New York-based WeWork, which employs nearly 6,000 employees, offers co-working space for more than 250,000 freelancers and other professionals in dozens of cities around the globe.

The company joins a growing list of organizations worldwide that have made environmentally conscious policy changes. Starbucks, American Airlines and Bon Appetit are among those who have recently announced restrictions or all-out bans on plastic straws, cutlery and other single-use utensils. Other companies like Apple, Kohl's and the National Hockey League are investing heavily in renewable energy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessenvironmentu.s. & worldhealthconservationfoodanimal rightssocietywater conservation
U.S. & WORLD
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Facebook removes 652 accounts linked to Russia, Iran
Computer software, health care industries topped Philly job openings last month
PepsiCo buys SodaStream for $3.2 billion
Tiffany's flagship store to undergo renovations
Take a peek at these 4 new businesses in Fishtown
More Business
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News