Top 6 dining spots in Smithville, NJ - thanks to your votes!

SMITHVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- We are visiting the top 6 dining spots, thanks to your votes, in the historic town of Smithville, New Jersey for this week's Top 6!Oyster Creek Restaurant and Boat Bar is great for a seafood meal right on the bay, or on the boat that's docked right in the middle of the place, serving as the bar since 1938.JD's Pub sits right inside the Smithville Square shopping center. Pull on up for some wings and an iced cold beer.Right off Rt 9, you'll find Vincenzo's Ristorante. A BYOB with popular cheese raviolis. Just don't leave without trying some of their desserts.Next, take a walk through the Smithville Shoppes for the next three stops. The Smithville Bakery and Coffee Shop is the perfect spot for some breakfast. Grab some cinnamon raisin French toast, a country omelet, or a variety of baked goods to-go.The Smithville Inn is where you go in town for a fine dining menu, fancy event space overlooking the lake, and a more casual Baremore Tavern. It opened in 1787, and from the taste of it, they've been perfecting their menu since then.Fred and Ethel's Lantern Light Restaurant and Tavern features buffalo chicken won tons, short rib grilled cheese, salads that will stuff you, and live music that will get you dancing in your seat - including my pops!