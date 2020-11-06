Business

Top 6 dining spots in Smithville, NJ - thanks to your votes!

By
SMITHVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- We are visiting the top 6 dining spots, thanks to your votes, in the historic town of Smithville, New Jersey for this week's Top 6!

Oyster Creek Restaurant and Boat Bar

Oyster Creek Restaurant and Boat Bar is great for a seafood meal right on the bay, or on the boat that's docked right in the middle of the place, serving as the bar since 1938.

JD's Pub
JD's Pub sits right inside the Smithville Square shopping center. Pull on up for some wings and an iced cold beer.

Vincenzo's
Right off Rt 9, you'll find Vincenzo's Ristorante. A BYOB with popular cheese raviolis. Just don't leave without trying some of their desserts.

Smithville Bakery

Next, take a walk through the Smithville Shoppes for the next three stops. The Smithville Bakery and Coffee Shop is the perfect spot for some breakfast. Grab some cinnamon raisin French toast, a country omelet, or a variety of baked goods to-go.

Smithville Inn
The Smithville Inn is where you go in town for a fine dining menu, fancy event space overlooking the lake, and a more casual Baremore Tavern. It opened in 1787, and from the taste of it, they've been perfecting their menu since then.

Fred and Ethel's
Fred and Ethel's Lantern Light Restaurant and Tavern features buffalo chicken won tons, short rib grilled cheese, salads that will stuff you, and live music that will get you dancing in your seat - including my pops!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessgalloway townshiprestaurants
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigate alleged plot to attack Pa. Convention Center
Race between Trump, Biden tightens as Pa. ballot count continues
Judge denies Trump bid to stop Philly vote count
Georgia 2020 live presidential election results
2020 presidential election: Biden takes marginal lead in GA
Dueling protests in Philadelphia as vote counting continues
COVID-19 cases skyrocket across nation
Show More
'Bachelorette' Clare gets engaged to Dale, Tayshia takes over
Eagles safety Marcus Epps tests positive for COVID
How to filter out hate speech, negativity on social media
AccuWeather: Sunny and Warm This Afternoon, Near Record Highs This Weekend
Biden addresses pandemic, pivots to election calling for patience
More TOP STORIES News