Top 6 dining spots in Wayne, Pa. - thanks to your votes

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We're taking you to the Mainline this week. To Wayne! Here we have the the Top 6 dining spots thanks to your votes!At Christopher's, it's a family-friendly establishment with American comfort food. I got to hang with Christopher himself! He made me my very Cuban sandwich, spicy fried chicken, with huge sides of homemade pickles.Next, I took a walk up the block to visit the White Dog Cafe! You can sit back on their casual outdoor patio and munch on fresh locally sourced meat, fish, veggies, and dairy. The best part about the menu is that it's all made right in house.Relax with a craft beer or a shot of whiskey, at Goats Beard. You'll need something strong to wash down their brisket cheesesteak or signature burger.For a fancier feast, try Autograph Brasserie. You can't go wrong with the lobster bisque or filet mignon, but get this, they are also open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday!For the perfect slice of pizza pie, make your way down N Wayne Ave and stop at Paolo's. It's not just pizza though, you can get an order of chicken parmesan or a loaded salad to-go.Teresa's Cafe is right next door. Here, I learned a little bit about a lot of wine, ate a lobster roll, and tried their most popular pasta dish, with pesto, mushrooms, and crispy pancetta.