Top 6 dining spots in West Chester - thanks to you votes!

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We've brought the Top 6 to West Chester and narrowed it down to six yummy spots, thanks to your votes!So grab a mask and get ready to take a seat right on the street! No seriously, they close the street down to enhance your outdoor dining experience!Rain or shine, they've literally got you covered at Limoncello Ristorante with huge umbrellas on their outdoor space. It's modernized Italian goodness that is perfect for a quick bite or a long meal. You have to try their clams casino, the flatbread, and crab and avocado tower.Everyone seems to talk about Sidebar! It must be the casual atmosphere, traditional and delicious American food, three separate bars, and quaint outdoor patio.You can walk right up the street to "get your Greek on", at Opa! You can't miss the adorable bar and friendly faces, so stop in and grab some Gyro.Pietros Prime on Market Street is where you want to go for a chic menu of meat and seafood and lively happy hour. Surf and turf and live music will keep you satisfied and entertained.At Mas Mexicali Cantina you can sip on a cold margarita and munch on classic Mexican cuisine on their rooftop bar. You can see all of West Chester from up there!For a colorful bar and Italian food with a personality, check out Teca. Also, their wine is imported right from their very own winery all the way in Italy. I would have taken some of their spicy spaghetti home, but I ate it all.