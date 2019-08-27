Toymaker Hasbro acquires rap label Death Row Records

Toymaker Hasbro has acquired rap label Death Row Records.This puts Mr. Potato Head, Monopoly and My Little Pony in the same family as artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg.One of the biggest names in global toys, Hasbro bought the British company Entertainment One, which produces animated kids shows such as "Peppa Pig" and "PJ Masks."The goal was to expand its family friendly production empire.However, Entertainment One also owns the rap label, so they now also run the likes of Dr. Dre and Suge Knight.