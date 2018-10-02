TOYS R US

Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction; plans brand revival

EMBED </>More Videos

Iconic toy chain Toys ''R'' Us will close all its U.S. stores. (Shutterstock)

Just several months after retail giant Toys 'R' Us shuttered its operation and liquidated its stores, reports are saying shareholders might be staging a comeback.

The Wall Street Journal reports that lenders who now own the iconic toy store have cancelled plans to auction off the company, according to a bankruptcy court filing acquired by the paper.

According to court papers filed Monday obtained by WSJ, while the company received qualified bids for assets, including the brand names of Toys 'R' Us, Babies 'R' Us, Geoffrey the Giraffe and the associated website domains, it has opted to forgo the bankruptcy auction.

Does this mean more Toys 'R' Us kids could soon be on the way? No one seems to know just yet, but it does leave the option open.

Back in June, low sales over recent years led to the closing of several stores, including the iconic flagship store in Times Square.

The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and in March 2018, the company announced that all 740 of its U.S. store would be closing.

The closing was attributed to a poor holiday sales performance, a shift to more play time on mobile devices and competition from online and discount stores.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbusinessbankruptcytoys r us
TOYS R US
Toys R Us in Exton, one of area's last, closes its doors
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Toys 'R' Us closing all stores by Friday
The end of Toys 'R' Us: Everything you need to know
More toys r us
BUSINESS
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
Amazon opens '4-star' store in New York
Weight Watchers to change its name, offer new programs
"Last typewriter repairman" in Wilmington, puts hold on retirement
More Business
Top Stories
President Trump speaks to contractors in Philly amid protests
AccuWeather: Tornado Watch for parts of Pa.
Guilty verdict in killing of NJ radio host April Kauffman
Viking statue at Boathouse Row pulled from Schuylkill River
Wharton receives largest gift in school's history
Officials: Mail suspected of ricin sent to the Pentagon
4 men arrested in connection with violent Virginia rally
PSU tailgate party buzzed by police helicopter, sending debris flying
Show More
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Montgomery woman convicted in the death of her dog
Heroin mill found in barbershop in Trenton
Lehigh Co. police department using weapon-mounted cameras
Amazon raises minimum wage to $15 for U.S. employees
More News