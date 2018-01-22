In need of physical therapy? This new spot has you covered. Located at 1 Brown St. in Northern Liberties, the fresh addition is called TransPlex PT.
This newcomer--which has another location at 5303 Franklin Ave.--specializes in "medical, chiropractic, acupuncture, massage, physical therapy and rehabilitation all under one roof."
The practice focuses on the "rehabilitation of traumatically injured patients," and offers an array of services for those managing pain after sports injuries, auto or workplace accidents, those in need of therapeutic exercise, and primary medical care. (Take a look at available services offered here.)
There's just one review on Yelp thus far, which gives it five stars.
Lawyer Up D., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 15th, said: "When you need care for an injury from an auto accident or workers comp, let the people at TransPlex PT take care of you and get you back on your feet quickly and effectively...Dr. Eshleman is one of those doctors you wish you knew when you needed a doctor that really cares about you. "
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: TransPlex PT is open weekdays from 9am-6pm. (It's closed on weekends.)
'TransPlex' Physical Therapy Opens In Northern Liberties
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories