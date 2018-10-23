ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION

Trash talk: Your recycling could be going up in smoke

EMBED </>More Videos

You collect it, sort it, and think it is being recycled, as reported by Chad Pradelli during Action News at 11 on October 23, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You collect it, sort it, and think it is being recycled.

But instead of being reused, some of the recyclables in the City of Philadelphia are being burned.

The reason comes down to money. In the past, municipalities actually made money getting rid of recyclables.

Not anymore.

In recent years, the price to get rid of bottles and other recyclables has skyrocketed, leaving budgets in tatters.

Why is the price going up? China, which used to be a dumping ground for much of America's recycling, has tightened its standards.

They're now turning away some foreign garbage.

"I would say we're in a bit of a crisis given what's going on in China with their strict regulations banning certain materials," said Commissioner Carlton Williams of the Philadelphia Streets Department.

China is now keeping a close eye on what, in recycling parlance, is called contamination. It's when the potential recyclables come in wet, or still contain food or residual waste.

All of those things play a big role in what they can accept and process.

In 2012, Philadelphia took in $6 million getting rid of its recycling. That was the last profitable year.

It now pays between $3 million and $4 million annually, and that number is climbing. The city's recycling contract with Republic Services expired at the end of September.

Commissioner Williams says last year, the city paid Republic on average $16 dollars per ton to get rid of recycling.

When the contract expired last month, Republic wanted $170 per ton until a new contract was reached. The city refused.

Waste Management stepped in and is now taking half of the city's recycling at a cost of $78 per ton.

The other half is being incinerated with other trash at a Southwest Philadelphia Covanta facility.

"Given the fact that this was an immediate hit to our whole process, we don't foresee this continuing. This is an interim strategy for us to try to address," said Williams. "At this point no one is doing long-term contracts because the market is unstable."

Tom Judge deals with recycling for Upper Darby Township. He calls the situation "scary" and says it's difficult for his township to budget given the market's volatility.

"It's an awful lot of money and to have to watch it every month," he said.

Both Williams and Judge say it's imperative we continue to recycle. Large municipalities like Philadelphia and Upper Darby are required to do so under state law.

But they question how we approach it, given some products are more valuable than others.

"We have to look at what we are doing, what products we are recycling, what marketplace there is at the secondary level, and perhaps find a different way of disposing of the product," said Judge.

The City of Philadelphia wants a 10-year contract and currently has the recycling contract out for bid.

Republic Services did not return our phone calls.

Municipal leaders say it's imperative people recycle properly.

--------
-For more follow Wendy Saltzman on Facebook
-Contact Action News Investigation
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessAction News Investigationtrashrecycling
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Squatters taking over countless Philadelphia homes
ACTION NEWS INVESTIGATION
Lawyer for couple who raised cash for homeless man: indictment likely
GoFundMe: Johnny Bobbitt will receive balance of funds
Homeless man speaks after couple ordered to return donations
Opioid Crisis: Action News investigates safe injection sites
More Action News Investigation
BUSINESS
Amazon hiring 700 employees in Gloucester County
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
StarKist admits fixing tuna prices, faces $100 million fine
Average cost of movie tickets down from last quarter
More Business
Top Stories
At least 1 winning Mega Millions ticket sold worth $1.6 Billion
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Pilot killed in small plane crash at airport in Cape May Co.
Large hole in Port Richmond street causing problems for neighbors
Fmr. Allentown mayor sentenced to 15 years in prison
AccuWeather: Winds of Change On the Way
Boys playing with lighter blamed for fire at fmr. Bucks Co. school
100 cited for underage drinking near University of Delaware
Show More
Cascading acts of kindness at Cape May coffee shop
Scotty McMillan's mother denied shorter sentence for torture, death
Judge rejects Bill Cosby's request for new trial
Coastal storm could bring windy, wet weekend to Philly area
Boy stabs teacher with 8-inch butcher knife in Georgia
More News