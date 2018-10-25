Travel Watch: See why Miami is the place to visit

The worldly city is located on Florida's southeastern tip. Its Cuban influence is reflected in the cafes and cigar shops that line Calle Ocho in Little Havana. On barrier islands across the turquoise waters of Biscayne Bay is Miami Beach, home to South Beach. This glitzy neighborhood is famed for its colorful art deco buildings, white sand, surfside hotels and trendsetting nightclubs. Glamour aside, the city has plenty of quality restaurants, bars and attractions to appease any budget traveler.
Fortunately, there are plenty of relatively inexpensive flights between Philadelphia and Miami, at least according to travel site Skyscanner.
Here's a list of flights, hotels, restaurants and local attractions in Miami to get you started.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Philadelphia and Miami are if you leave on November 28 and return from Florida on November 30. Frontier Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $107.
There are also deals to be had in December. If you fly out of Philadelphia on December 3 and return from Miami on December 5, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $157 roundtrip.
Hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are two of Miami's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Fontainebleau Miami Beach (4441 Collins Ave.)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $399.
The Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel overlooks the Atlantic Ocean and stands three miles from South Beach and the Lincoln Road shops.
The Mandarin Oriental, Miami (500 Brickell Key Drive)
There's also the 4.9-star rated The Mandarin Oriental, Miami, which has rooms for $299/night.
Restaurants
Don't miss Miami's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Joe's Stone Crab (11 Washington Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Joe's Stone Crab, which has an average of 4.6 stars out of 87 reviews on Skyscanner.
"We had jumbo claws, which were delicious, as was the grilled tomato side with cheese. Reasonably priced given the experience," visitor Shane wrote.
Versailles Cuban Restaurant (3501 S.W. Eighth St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Versailles Cuban Restaurant, with 4.4 stars from 94 reviews.
"This is the most famous Cuban restaurant in Miami," reviewer James wrote. "Many U.S. Presidents have stopped by to experience the restaurant when visiting Miami."
Attractions
Miami is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Vizcaya Museum and Gardens (3251 S. Miami Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Vizcaya Museum and Gardens.
You can spend hours exploring the 10-acres that the villa sits on. Take walks through the gardens, spend some time at the waterfalls and fountains, and take pictures at the reflecting pools.
"Well worth a half-day visit," visitor Shane wrote. "The gardens are lovely and good fun for kids to run around and get lost."
Design District (120 N.E. 40th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Design District is another popular destination.
The American Airlines Arena (601 Biscayne Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, spend some time at The American Airlines Arena.
Since its grand opening on December 31, 1999, the American Airlines Arena has become one of the nation's premier facilities in sports and entertainment.
"The staff are so helpful and there is a huge range of places to get food and drink from," wrote Shane.