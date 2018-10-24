Tropical Tuesday: Fly from Harrisburg to Nassau (and back again)

Using travel site Skyscanner, we've sifted through the cheapest flights between Harrisburg and Nassau in the next few months, including some top-rated hotel options and favorite local attractions.
---
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Harrisburg and Nassau are if you leave on January 14 and return from Bahamas on January 18. Delta currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $460.
There are also deals to be had in November. If you fly out of Harrisburg on November 3 and return from Nassau on November 10, American Airlines can get you there and back for $595 roundtrip.
Hotels
Regarding where to stay, here are some of Nassau's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner, that we selected based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.
The Melia Nassau Beach Resort (West Bay Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Melia Nassau Beach Resort. The hotel has a four-star rating on Skyscanner and rooms are currently available for $189.
Located in Nassau, this beachfront resort is near the Cable Beach. Another nearby attraction is the the Cable Beach Golf Club.
The Reef Atlantis (1 Casino Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
There's also the 4.4-star rated The Reef Atlantis, which has rooms for $179/night.
Restaurants
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Nassau has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Twin Brothers (Nassau)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Nassau's most popular restaurants is Twin Brothers, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 34 reviews on Skyscanner.
"Great place to go eat real Bahamian food," visitor Daniel wrote. "Don't settle for a burger. Definitely try the conch fish. It's a Bahamian favorite."
The Mesa Grill (1 Casino Drive West)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is The Mesa Grill, with five stars from five reviews.
Bobby Flay's Bahamas outpost of the Mesa Grill chain, also present in Las Vegas, is situated in the Atlantis Resort. You can expect to see a menu with Southwestern and Caribbean cuisines with desserts like cinnamon dusted churros.
"Fantastic service, excellent food and wonderful decor," reviewer Michelle wrote.
Attractions
To round out your trip, Nassau offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
National Art Museum (West Hill Street)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The top-rated visitor attraction in Nassau, according to Skyscanner, is the National Art Museum.
"This is my go to place every time I visit Nassau, " wrote visitor Donna. "The building is beautiful and exhibits are true Bahamian art."
Bacardi Distillery
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Or, consider checking out the Bacardi Distillery. To take a tour and to learn about the brewing process, make a reservation in advance.
"Rum and sugar cane are staples of the islands," visitor John wrote. "If you don't drink rum, at least have Bacardi rum cake!"