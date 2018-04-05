MANAYUNK (WPVI) --This is a serious dress disaster. No wedding gowns and no refunds, and to make matters worse - the bridal boutique is now closed.
It's supposed to be the happiest day of your life and here's somebody who's going to mess with the wedding dress.
And that's almost the most important part.
After Courtney McKain's fiance popped the question, Courtney picked out the wedding dress of her dreams at Ashe B. & Company in the city's Manayunk section.
"I paid it all in full that day because I figured I had the money at the time and I knew there would be a lot more expenses closer to the wedding. So I figured this would be one less thing to worry about," Courtney said.
The McKains paid $3,105 back in July. Then six months later, they say they made an alarming discovery, her order was never placed!
"It's terrible. It was probably the most stressful 48 hours of my life between not knowing if I had a dress and then finding out I didn't have a dress," Courtney said.
Virginia McKain says the owner of Ashe B, Brittany Ashe, promised to send a refund check. But still no check.
"I would just like to know that she's not going to do this to another bride. It would be great to get the money back but it would also be great to know that there are no other brides out there," Courtney added.
But Action News has talked to four other brides-to-be claiming to be in similar situations.
"Just unbelievable to think that this woman did this to so many brides," Virginia said.
Action News tried to reach Brittany Ashe numerous times. But her bridal boutique is now closed and she has not responded to our phone calls or emails.
"How can she honestly sleep at night when she knows what she's doing to these women?" Virginia said.
The McKains have filed a police report and a civil suit against Ashe - hoping to get their money back and send a message.
We'll keep you posted on what happens.
And if you've had an experience with Ashe B & Company, we'd like to hear from you.
You can contact the Troubleshooters or you can reach out to me on Twitter or Facebook.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps