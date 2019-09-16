LANGHORNE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Members of the United Auto Workers union are continuing to strike on Monday after walking off the job at General Motors facilities across the country on Sunday night, including a parts distribution center in Langhorne.
The strike marks the first work stoppage in the US auto industry in 12 years.
Workers in Langhorne are rotating six hour shifts while picketing outside the GM facility at 200 E. Cabot Blvd.
"We want a deal. We don't want to strike. We just want a fair and equitable deal," said UAW representative Kieran Martin.
The workers are just a fraction of the nearly 50,000 members of the union joining the picket lines after contract talks deteriorated.
The strike led to the closing of 33 manufacturing plants across the country.
The facility in Langhorne is one of the additional 22 parts distribution centers also shut down. It has just over 100 employees.
"There were times when they General Motors were in tough times, when we made some sacrifices and now the times are good, they need to come up and give us fair wages, fair benefits at affordable prices and that's all we're asking really," said Martin.
GM, meanwhile, says it has made a strong offer that includes higher pay and improved benefits.
The company released a statement to Action News Monday:
"Negotiations have resumed. Our goal remains to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our business."
"We do not take this lightly, this is our last resort," said UAW Vice President Terry Dittes. "It represents courage on the part of our members and all of us."
No word on how long this strike will last. But it could be pricey for the automaker, costing over a million dollars an hour for each idle plant.
UAW members continue strike outside General Motors facility in Langhorne
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More