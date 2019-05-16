Uber launches 'quiet preferred' option

If you like the convenience of Uber but not the conversations with the driver, the rideshare service is launching a new feature that might be of interest to you.The company rolled out a new preference in the app that allows you to specify "quiet preferred" or "happy to chat" in the app.If you don't care either way, you can select "no preference."The driver gets a notification of your preference before you get picked up.Currently the quiet car distinction is only available for Uber Black service.