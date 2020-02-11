UPS' $1.4 billion expansion in Pennsylvania includes new Philadelphia warehouse

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- UPS is expanding in Pennsylvania and bringing 1,700 full-time jobs.The shipping company announced a $1.4 billion commitment to the state, creating a new super hub in Harrisburg, and three sorting and distribution centers.One of those sites is planned for the Old Budd Plant on Red Lion Road in Northeast Philadelphia."UPS is grateful for the strong relationship we continue to build with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We are excited to bring new jobs to Pennsylvania and we are committed to engaging in the communities where we are expanding our operations," said Juan Perez, UPS Chief Information and Engineering Officer.The facility will feature automated scanning, sorting and conveyer technology to improve delivery time.