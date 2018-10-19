UPS hosts 'Brown Friday' seasonal job fair

We all know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but how about Brown Friday?
This Friday, UPS is holding a seasonal job fair.
There are more than 170 hiring fairs happening across the country, including ten in our area.
We stopped by one in Hamilton Township, New Jersey
6,000 positions need to be filled locally for the holiday season.
The company says some of the seasonal jobs will lead to permanent positions.
