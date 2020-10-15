unemployment

US unemployment claims reach 898,000 as layoffs remain high 7 months after COVID struck economy

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- U.S. jobless claims reached 898,000 last week as layoffs remained high seven months after the coronavirus struck the economy.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this report is below.

The government will issue its latest snapshot Thursday of the level of layoffs in the United States, which remain elevated seven months after the viral pandemic erupted and after the expiration of federal unemployment aid for millions of Americans.

The still-high number of people seeking jobless benefits reflects an economy that has recovered only slightly more than half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic. Many Americans are facing unemployment with vastly diminished aid since a $600-a-week federal benefit expired this summer.

VIDEO: American Airlines flight attendant delivers heartfelt message to crew, passengers after furlough announcement
EMBED More News Videos

An American Airlines flight attendant delivers an emotional message to passengers and crew after the company announced 19,000 furloughs.



The latest weekly report on jobless claims coincides with fading prospects in Washington for a new federal rescue aid package that economists say is urgently needed for unemployed workers and struggling businesses, states and cities. Congress remains at an impasse.

At the same time, economists say they have grown increasingly skeptical about the government's figures for unemployment claims, even though there is little doubt that hiring has slowed and many employers are still cutting jobs.

EMBED More News Videos

What are your rights if you're a furloughed worker? Here's what you can and cannot do.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldlayoffunemployment
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
US layoffs remain elevated as 840,000 seek jobless aid
US hiring slows for 3rd month but jobless rate falls to 7.9%
US layoffs remain elevated as 837,000 seek jobless aid
Laid off workers say video call terminations were 'unprofessional'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Local contractor hits $1.3 million jackpot at AC casino
Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Philly
This bakery accurately predicted the last 3 elections
Pedestrian struck by multiple cars; NB lanes of NE Extension shut down
Patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Woman now blind after stranger splashed acid in her face
Dancing construction worker brightens the day in Montco
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm Today, Rainy and Cooler on Friday
Biden to hold town hall at National Constitution Center tonight
3 sought after carjacking in Kensington
Hormel giving away bacon face masks
Leslie Jones talks about hosting 'Supermarket Sweep'
More TOP STORIES News