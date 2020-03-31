Vandals spray paint Hahnemann hospital owner Joel Freedman's house

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a case of vandalism against the owner of the shuttered Hahnemann University Hospital.
A vandal sprayed graffiti outside Joel Freedman's Center City home.
The messages read "Joel Kills" and "Free Hahnemann."
This comes just days after city officials announced they are abandoning negotiations to reopen the hospital, saying the owner wanted to charge them one million dollars a month during the coronavirus crisis.
