Verizon text messaging outage impacting East Coast customers

FILE - Pedestrians pass a Verizon Wireless store on Canal Street in New York.

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- A Verizon wireless outage is affecting customers' ability to send texts on the East Coast.

"We're working diligently, the estimated resolution is unknown at this time. Nonetheless, we're here for you and appreciate your patience and understanding," Verizon Wireless support tweeted.

Verizon recommended periodically restarting devices until the problem is fixed

Customer service said that they do not have a time frame for a fix, but added the issue could be resolved "at any time."
