Vintage values: Philly's top 5 spots for antiques

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top antique sources in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture the next time you're in the market for secondhand treasures.
1. The Random Tea Room & Curiosity Shop
Photo: lynn l./Yelp
Topping the list is The Random Tea Room & Curiosity Shop. Located at 713 N. Fourth St. in Northern Liberties, this is the highest-rated antique spot in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 138 reviews on Yelp.
According to its website, the spot offers 40 artisanal teas and house-blended herbal infusions, as well as locally made jewelry, tea accessories and trinkets from decades past. The shop also now carries vegan baked goods from the Crust Vegan Bakery.
2. Anastacia's Antiques
Photo: sir j./Yelp
Next up is Bella Vista's Anastacia's Antiques, situated at 617 Bainbridge St. With five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, the shop's showroom is 2,400 square feet and packed with an ever-changing assortment of items.
Owned by Anastacia Fahnestock and Scott Evans, the store carries furniture, jewelry, lighting, home decor, religious items and more.
3. Circle Thrift
Photo: chelsea s./Yelp
Fishtown's Circle Thrift, located at 2233 Frankford Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot for used and vintage items four stars out of 53 reviews. The shop offers items like rotary phones, marble-top vanities, oak shelves, faux fireplaces and more. It has a second location on Broad Street.
"Thanks to cycling through racks, I've managed to start a little Italian clothing collection. Today, I found two handmade Italian skirts and a pair of leather shoes, costing me a total of $12," wrote Yelper Lauren E. "Overall, I've always walked away from the store with at least one treasure and a smile."
4. Jinxed at the Piazza
Photo: carolina s./Yelp
Jinxed at the Piazza, a store that offers antiques, furniture and home decor in Northern Liberties, is another go-to, with four stars out of 48 Yelp reviews. The spot has four locations throughout Pennsylvania and offers cameras and vintage photographs, wall art, housewares and more. Head over to 1050 N. Hancock St. to see for yourself.
5. Material Culture
Photo: derek b./Yelp
Over in North Philly, check out Material Culture, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score antiques and home decor at 4700 Wissahickon Ave., Suite 101.
The shop has been serving buyers and sellers nationally and around the globe since 1993, per its website. Its auctions offer a broad range of antiques, Asian arts, fine art, folk art, ethnographic art, decorative art, modern design, couture, jewelry, timepieces, silver and more.