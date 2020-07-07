Visit Philadelphia launches new website for tourism, hospitality jobs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The tourism and hospitality industry in Philadelphia has been among the hardest hit during the coronavirus crisis.
As things slowly start to come back, there is a new job resource site that's a one-stop-shop aimed at getting people back to work.
Visit Philadelphia just launched a website featuring all of the available hotel and restaurant jobs in one place, along with a ton of resources.
These past few months, the job loss has been staggering.
"Fifty percent of our industry is out of work," says Rachel Ferguson, the chief innovation and global diversity officer at Visit Philadelphia. "There's been at least 40,000 jobs that have been lost in Philadelphia from February to April, those numbers are huge."
Visit Philly's job page will also soon expand to include employment opportunities at museums and attractions.
They say, slowly, they are seeing the hospitality industry is coming back. And with that, employers are once again looking to hire.
"We know that there's a need. That's encouraging in this sense." Ferguson says. "We just launched the site and there's already over 200 positions that were included. So we know that there's a need and that these positions need to be filled quickly."
