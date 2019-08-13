Wahlburgers closing Northern Liberties location, company says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wahlburgers, the burger chain located in the Northern Liberties section of Philadelphia, will be closing for good."To our Philadelphia Wahlburgers fans: Our Wahlburgers location in Philadelphia has closed for business," the company shared on Facebook. "We thank you all for supporting & visiting us in the past and look forward to seeing you again at one of our other restaurants across the US, UK and Canada in the future!"Last week, the business cited a plumbing problem and vowed to reopen.Wahlburgers opened on N. 2nd Street in the heart of Northern Liberties back in 2016.The company is founded by executive chef Paul Wahlberg and his brothers, actor Mark and singer Donnie