BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- A new Super Wawa is opening up in New Castle County, Delaware on Thursday.The new location in Bear sits at Wrangle Hill and Red Lion Roads.The doors open at 6 a.m. and the company is celebrating with free coffee for everyone.A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held around 8 a.m. with no other than Wawa's mascot, Wally Goose.Customers can grab their free coffee throughout the day.