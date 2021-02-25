data breach

Wawa would pay customers $9M in cash, gift cards in proposed settlement

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Millions of Wawa customers could be getting gift cards or even cash back from the company.

It is part of a class action lawsuit connected to the chain's massive data breach in 2019.

Under the proposed settlement, Wawa would have to hand out up to $8 million in gift cards and up to $1 million in cash reimbursements.

Anyone who used their debit or credit cards at a Wawa store or fuel pump between March 4, 2019 and Dec. 12, 2019 would be eligible to file a claim and enter into the class action lawsuit.

Wawa estimates that there are approximately 22 million affected customers, the settlement agreement reads.

According to Wawa, malware affected customer payment card information used at potentially all Wawa locations beginning at different points in time after March 4, 2019 and until it was contained by December 12, 2019. This malware affected payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, expiration dates, and cardholder names on payment cards used at potentially all Wawa in-store payment terminals and fuel dispensers.

The settlement breaks down the compensation into three tiers.

According to a statement by Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP, the Haverford law firm representing customers:

1. Class members who did not suffer attempted or actual fraud on their payment card are eligible to receive a $5 Wawa gift card;

2. Class members who can provide reasonable proof of an actual or attempted fraudulent charge on their card after a Wawa transaction are eligible to receive a $15 Wawa gift card; and

3. Class members who can provide reasonable documentary proof of money they lost or spent out-of-pocket in connection with an actual or attempted fraudulent transaction on their payment card are eligible to reimbursement of those costs up to $500.

Affected customers must submit a claim form to be eligible to receive a gift card or monetary relief.

In addition, there would also be significant data security enhancements to Wawa's systems.

"These enhancements, along with other enhancements made prior to the Settlement and attributed in part to this litigation, are valued at no less than $35 million," the motion for preliminary approval reads.

The settlement still needs to be approved.

More information for customers will be available on the settlement website, the statement says, "which will launch once the Court enters an order preliminarily approving the settlement." Wawa has agreed to post a link to the settlement website on its own site.
