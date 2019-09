PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa has won another bid for a liquor license in Pennsylvania.According to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's September auction, Wawa has won a liquor license for a store in Clifton Heights, Delaware County. The company paid $131,749 for the license. Back in March , the company won liquor license bids for a store in Philadelphia and Middletown Township, Delaware County.Wawa has told Action News it's premature to discuss details or a location at this time.Since 2019, Wawa's Chadds Ford location has been the only store selling alcohol.