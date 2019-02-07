Wells Fargo working to resolve widespread outage

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

We’re experiencing a systems issue that is causing intermittent outages, and we’re working to restore services as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

Wells Fargo says it is working to resolve a widespread outage on Thursday morning.The outage is preventing some customers from logging into their online bank accounts."We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app," Wells Fargo tweeted.The company says it is working to restore services as soon as possible.