With some pandemic changes, Kildare's in West Chester celebrates St. Patrick's Day

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kildare's in West Chester, Pennsylvania was ready to celebrate this Saint Patrick Day.Last year, the establishment was only open for takeout, after pandemic shutdowns of bars and restaurants right before the holiday.Reservations began at 7 a.m. Wednesday.Live music started with John Byrne, playing and singing behind plexiglass."It's one of my favorite days to work for sure," exclaimed bartender Xana Lindsay.Lindsay added, "It's great to see everybody.""My St. Patrick's Day tradition is sitting right at that spot at this bar every St. Patrick's Day since Kildare's opened," said Kevin Daniel Maggs of West Chester.Bar service is not allowed yet, so Maggs could only sit at a high top table near that spot at the bar.This year, there are obvious precautions in place, including lower numbers."I see a lot of social distancing. The tables are separated, a lot of people wearing masks when they walk around, and it makes me feel like I'm safe," said Travis Barron of West Chester."I felt it was important to get out this year, just to show everybody it's safe to come out," added Bill Monteith of West Chester.With more restrictions easing by Easter, there is optimism in this celebration.The festivities are a bright spot in what's been an otherwise difficult year."It's really been hard to deal with, but I'm lucky, I feel very fortunate, so I'm not complaining; but for a lot of folks, it's been really, really tough," said Lisa Ehrgott of Exton."I feel absolutely wonderful to be here again. Last year was such a sad time, but in 2021 we need to be able to express our joy to be out here again," said George Ehrgott of Exton.