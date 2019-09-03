What's The Deal: Best Buys in September

It's Labor Day and perhaps you've already been shopping for the big sales. It's also September, and with a new month comes a new crop of deals.
First, the unofficial end of summer signals the official start to huge sales on summer items.
From outdoor furniture to grills, look for sales up to 40% off.
Also, clothes. The back-to-school sales are hitting a new level, with sales on clothing hitting a record average of 70% off.
For Apple products, keep your eyes peeled.
This is the month the company announces new phones, which also means deals of the last generation of phones and other products.
Same goes for cars! As dealers make room for the new models, they slash prices on the current ones.
The blog Cheapism adds this tip: mattresses, linens and appliances are on sale now with big Labor Day deals.
If you're planning to fly somewhere, now is the time to start looking.
The travel comparison site Hopper says the best prices surface eight weeks before your departure date. If you're looking at Thanksgiving flights, they will hit their lowest prices the last week or two of September.
Here's what to wait to buy: electronics. Those deals peak during Black Friday sales in November.
