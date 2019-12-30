What's the Deal: Cleaning Gym Clothes

Consumer Reports say it's not you that makes your gym clothes smell, it's the fibers in those stretchy moisture-wicking fabrics that hold the stink.Part of the challenge in getting workout clothes clean is that some of them are made from more delicate fibers, and may need special care to protect their shape and fit.So, what can you do to keep your leggings and t-shirts in tip-top shape? First, try to wash them as soon as you finish working out.Washing in cold water prevents fading and preserves the fit of these synthetic fibers. Choose the gentle cycle and if your washer has an extra rinse cycle, use it.And be choosy about which detergent you use.CR's testing of laundry detergent finds Tide Plus Ultra Stain Release is excellent at removing body oil.Another tip - Be sure to read the detergent label and measure out the recommended amount.Excess detergent can cause residue that remains in your clothes, which can then trap odors.While directions may vary, most experts suggest air-drying synthetics, even laying them flat, to protect the shape and fit.