What's the Deal: Most lucrative jobs to make money from home

There are plenty of reasons people may want to work from home, but is it possible? And if so, how do you find a legitimate job?
Our friends from Money Talk News have tips on finding the perfect fit.
Karen Fishman's been working from home as a customer service rep for three years. She works shifts that fit her schedule and says it's a win-win for both her and the company.
But how do you find a legit work from home job?
Let's start with the "don'ts" and some warnings.
Avoid any opportunity that requires you to pay big money upfront: the more they want, the more suspicious you should be.
Next, look for an established company, with specific contact info, not just a blind ad. Check every company with the BBB, and do a web search for reviews and complaints.
Finally, ask questions: work expectations, records you'll keep, how you'll be paid and how your performance will be measured.
Now, to the "dos".
First, check your local employment office for telecommuting opportunities.
Next, if you have a special skill, such as teaching or audio transcription, register with a web site that can get you that type of work.
Finally, use trusted sites to look for work, and avoid pop-up ads.
FlexJobs breaks down the most lucrative work from home jobs this year.
Topping the list is a Machine learning engineer, with an average base salary of $146,085. Also on the list: insurance brokers, attorneys, and product designers.
