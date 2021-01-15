Business

Where does money from lottery sales go in Pennsylvania?

By
HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The massive jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions continue to grow, and that means more and more people are buying tickets to try their luck.

As of early Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania was racking up about $8,610 in sales every minute for Mega Millions and the Megaplier, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

But it's not just the winners who benefit. Oftentimes local programs benefit too, thanks to state revenue.

In the fiscal year 2018-19 in Pennsylvania, the lottery generated more than $1.14 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

In Philadelphia, that translated into nearly $300 million going to senior centers, prescription assistance, transportation, property tax and rental rebates, and care services.

"The Pennsylvania Lottery is the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to help older Pennsylvanians every day," said Ewa Sope, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Lottery.

That money will benefit programs like Philadelphia corporation for aging.

"When people are able to, we definitely encourage people to buy lottery tickets because it does subsidize the support that supports our office, as well as rent and property tax rebates," said Najja Orr, president and CEO Philadelphia corporation for aging.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday night, while the next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshavertownlottery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly-area woman diagnosed with UK variant of COVID-19
Charges dismissed against Philly officer accused in protest attack
Construction worker rescued from Center City high-rise
FBI warns of 'substantial' danger of explosive devices at protests
Police, businesses prepare for potential protests in Pa. capital
FBI says over 200 identified in Capitol riots
NRA declares bankruptcy, plans to incorporate in Texas
Show More
Police: Uptick in armed robberies and carjackings in University City
Mother speaks out after son killed while walking dog; 2 suspects wanted
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Official: No 'direct evidence' of plot to kill at Capitol
More TOP STORIES News