Where does money from lottery sales go in Pennsylvania?

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The massive jackpots for Powerball and Mega Millions continue to grow, and that means more and more people are buying tickets to try their luck.As of early Friday afternoon, Pennsylvania was racking up about $8,610 in sales every minute for Mega Millions and the Megaplier, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.But it's not just the winners who benefit. Oftentimes local programs benefit too, thanks to state revenue.In the fiscal year 2018-19 in Pennsylvania, the lottery generated more than $1.14 billion to benefit older Pennsylvanians.In Philadelphia, that translated into nearly $300 million going to senior centers, prescription assistance, transportation, property tax and rental rebates, and care services."The Pennsylvania Lottery is the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to help older Pennsylvanians every day," said Ewa Sope, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Lottery.That money will benefit programs like Philadelphia corporation for aging."When people are able to, we definitely encourage people to buy lottery tickets because it does subsidize the support that supports our office, as well as rent and property tax rebates," said Najja Orr, president and CEO Philadelphia corporation for aging.The next Mega Millions drawing will be held Friday night, while the next Powerball drawing will be held Saturday night.