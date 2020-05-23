Wills Eye Hospital back to business with new precautions amid COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the past two months most specialty doctors have only been doing emergency procedures due to COVID-19.That includes ophthalmologists at Wills Eye Hospital. But now, rules are relaxing a bit but with some new precautions.Doctors at Wills Eye Hospital say they're now doing procedures and evaluations for any issues that are medically necessary and time-sensitive.Doctor Julia Haller, ophthalmologist-in-chief at Wills Eye Hospital says they performed 600 emergency procedures over the past two months with a 100-percent safety record.They're now ready to see more patients safely, following strict new precautions."When you come into the building, have to use hand sanitizer, people meet you at the door to screen for symptoms and exposure," said Haller. "There will also be temperature checks, social distancing, masks in all public spaces, and one silver lining, no more crowded waiting rooms.They have streamlined the process, Haller said, "If you have any visual issues that are impacting your vision, your quality of life, it's important to be seen."Haller says they especially want to see patients with diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, cataracts, and macular degeneration."Because we are worried they are unnecessarily keeping themselves away from the doctor's office and there will be an irrecoverable loss to vision that will have serious consequences for their overall health," said Haller.They are also doing telehealth appointments. If you are not sure if you need to be seen in person or prefer to stay at home, you can start by booking a virtual appointment.