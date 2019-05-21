Business

Dressbarn stores closing; all 650 locations in women's clothing chain to close

NEW YORK -- Dressbarn, the women's clothing chain that's been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores.

The company's chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said Dressbarn has not been operating at an "acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment."

Its owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., says it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.

The company did not say when Dressbarn will shut all its stores. Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people.

In a release announcing the closings, Dressbarn said in-store and online sales will continue as-is. There are no current changes to the company's return, refund or gift card policies.

After the news was announced Monday, shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. rose 2.6% to $1.17 in extended trading. Shares of the Mahwah, New Jersey-based company are down more than 50% so far this year.

You can find Dressbarn's locations on the company's store directory.
