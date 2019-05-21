Business

Women's clothing chain Dressbarn to close all its 650 stores

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK -- Dressbarn, the women's clothing chain that's been around for nearly 60 years, is closing all 650 of its stores.

The company's chief financial officer, Steven Taylor, said Dressbarn has not been operating at an "acceptable level of profitability in today's retail environment."

Its owner, Ascena Retail Group Inc., says it wants to focus on its more profitable brands. Ascena also owns Ann Taylor, Lane Bryant and other clothing stores.

The company did not say when Dressbarn will shut all its stores. Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people.

After the news was announced Monday, shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. rose 2.6% to $1.17 in extended trading. Shares of the Mahwah, New Jersey-based company are down more than 50% so far this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusiness
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family: Officer shoots man with special needs asking for money
Stray bullet grazes boy sitting on porch in Philly
Police searching for 2 young siblings in North Philly
Police: Man stabbed in parking lot of Boston Market
2 men, 3 women sought in Philly apartment killing
Double shooting leaves man, woman injured in Tacony
Man accused of urinating on statue of child: "A huge mistake"
Show More
Tornado touched down in Lancaster County, officials confirm
Woman, 95, crawls from rubble after tree smashes home
AccuWeather: Spotty Evening Downpours; More Comfortable Air Returning
Wandering lovebird popping up all over in South Philly community
Police: Suspect wanted for breaking into Margate liquor store
More TOP STORIES News