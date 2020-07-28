Business

Wonderspaces is reopening this week in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wonder no more about when Wonderspaces will reopen in Philadelphia.

The doors reopen to the public this Wednesday, and Action News got an exclusive first look at what they're doing to keep employees and guests safe.

Of course, masks are a must, but there will also be no cash sales of tickets at the door, temperature checks and reduced capacity inside.

Wonderspaces was forced to close just six weeks after its grand opening in January due to the pandemic.

The space features immersive, interactive and what it describes as "conversation provoking" works of art.

Tickets will be made available in 15-minute time slots, with just 10 tickets per 15 minutes.

CLICK HERE to learn more.
