yelp

Yelp adds alerts for businesses accused of racism

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN Business
NEW YORK -- Businesses accused of "overtly racist actions" from customers may soon see a warning on their Yelp page.

The crowd-sourced review platform said it will allow customers to flag racist behavior, and it will place an alert on an establishment's page when it "gains public attention for reports of racist conduct, such as using racist language or symbols." A link to a news article explaining the business' problematic behavior will be included in the message.

"As the nation reckons with issues of systemic racism, we've seen in the last few months that there is a clear need to warn consumers about businesses associated with egregious, racially charged actions to help people make more informed spending decisions," Noorie Malik, VP of user operations, wrote in a blog post.

Reports of businesses engaging in alleged racist behavior on Yelp have increased since late May, when the police killing of George Floyd sparked protests across the US.

Yelp says the new alerts will be verified because they will include links to news stories, and says its policies ensure that reviews are based on personal experiences with the business. "We don't allow people to leave reviews based on media reports because it can artificially inflate or deflate a business's star rating," Malik said.

However, it's unclear whether Yelp can prevent the alert from being manipulated. Since 2012, the app has halted reviews when there's evidence a page is being deluged with fake reviews. Last year, it temporarily disabled reviews on nearly 600 pages because of this activity.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessyelpracismu.s. & worldrestaurantrace in america
YELP
Doctor sues woman for $1M over negative Yelp review
Social media helping the government hunt for food poisoning outbreaks
Bar uses 'Lynch,' 'Kaepernick' jerseys as doormats
Yelp: Philly is #1 for shopping local this holiday season
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family members ID carjacking victim killed in Germantown rampage
Action News Investigation: Cause of rising gun violence in Philadelphia
Foles beats Brady again in rematch of Super Bowl 52 QBs
1 killed, multiple injured after shots fired outside Philly store
Delaware man accused in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Need to register to vote? Deadlines fast approaching
Ketamine found in picture frames at Philly airport
Show More
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Hundreds of birds found dead after flying into Center City buildings
NJ flooring store giving away carpet tubes for safe trick-or-treating
Top 6: Dining spots in Hammonton, NJ
Local 22 union asks leaders to rescind Trump endorsement
More TOP STORIES News