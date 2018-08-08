BUSINESS

Your guide to Philly's top 4 comic book shops

Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse. | Photo: Tarvor L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Shopping for comic books?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top comic book spots in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture for everything from indie imprints to superhero titles.

1. Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse



Photo: mike c./Yelp

Topping the list is Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse. Located at 2578 Frankford Ave. in Kensington, this is the highest-rated spot for comic books in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp. Owned by Ariell Johnson, Amalgam was opened in 2015 and is the only black-woman owned shop of its kind, per its website.

The shop specializes in comics, toys and figurines, games, comic-related magazines and apparel. While you shop, grab a cup of Philly Fair Trade coffee or another caffeinated beverage and baked goods. Visitors can expect weekly events, including anime movie nights, comedy shows, open mics and more.

2. Atomic City Comics



Photo: Mariah B./Yelp

Next up is South Street's Atomic City Comics, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 60 reviews on Yelp. The shop at 638 South St. has proven to be a local favorite with its extensive comic book collection, collectibles, figurines and several old-school arcade machines at the back of the store.

"The staff are super friendly and always willing to talk to me about the latest horror movies or classes I'm taking or really anything else, and there are great discounts for subscribers: 30% off all your subscriptions and 20% off any other comics and graphic novels," wrote Yelper Melannie J. "Be sure to bring cash, because card minimum is $10."

3. Brave New Worlds



Photo: Bill M./Yelp

Old City's Brave New Worlds, located at 55 N. Second St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the comic books spot -- which also has a location in Willow Grove -- 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews.

The store releases new comics every Wednesday and features the back stock of all its current titles via a Great Wall of Comics. Not only does it offer trade paperbacks from Absolute Editions, Marvel Masterworks, DC Archive Editions, Marvel Essentials and DC Showcase Presents, but Heavy Metal, Alter Ego, Mad Magazine, Jack Kirby Collector, Juxtapoz and Hi Fructose magazines.

4. Fat Jack's Comicrypt



Photo: hyunwoo b./Yelp

Fat Jack's Comicrypt, a bookstore that offers comic books and more in Rittenhouse, is another go-to, with four stars out of 44 Yelp reviews. Shoppers will find an open display of the latest issues of popular comics, as well as a plethora of back issues, bound comics and more. Head over to 2006 Sansom St. to see for yourself.
