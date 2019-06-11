Busy highway ramp in Delaware County shut down for shooting investigation

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A busy highway ramp was shut down leading into the Tuesday evening rush hour for a shooting investigation.Police converged on a ramp to Highland Avenue from I-95 south near Route 322. The ramp to Highland Avenue is shut down.That's where a tan-colored Ford Taurus was propped up on the guard rail, turned around, with police cars crowded around it.A Pa. State Police SUV is right up against the side with damage on the rear driver-side door.We know one person was shot in the leg and taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.What is not clear is who was shot or what started this police investigation.This follows a report of a shooting on Conchester Highway near an I-95 overpass in Upper Chichester on Tuesday afternoon.Police are expected to release more details soon.