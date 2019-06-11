Busy highway ramp in Delaware County shut down for shooting investigation

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A busy highway ramp was shut down leading into the Tuesday evening rush hour for a shooting investigation.

Police converged on a ramp to Highland Avenue from I-95 south near Route 322. The ramp to Highland Avenue is shut down.

That's where a tan-colored Ford Taurus was propped up on the guard rail, turned around, with police cars crowded around it.

A Pa. State Police SUV is right up against the side with damage on the rear driver-side door.

We know one person was shot in the leg and taken to Crozer-Chester Medical Center.

What is not clear is who was shot or what started this police investigation.

This follows a report of a shooting on Conchester Highway near an I-95 overpass in Upper Chichester on Tuesday afternoon.

Police are expected to release more details soon.
