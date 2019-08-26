Bystanders spring into action after child struck by car in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The uncle of a 9-year-old boy, who was struck Sunday night by a hit-and-run driver, said the family was on the porch and watched as the crash happened.
Ramzi Saleh said his nephew was at a family party in the 6700 block of Large Street when he was hit around 7:30 p.m.
"We was all having fun, having a barbecue. Next thing you know, there's a big boom. My nephew got hit by a car," Saleh said.
Family members said the child was taken to an area hospital where he's still recovering.
"We had a nurse behind him, behind the car that hit him. He gave him CPR and we also had a Good Samaritan that followed the car and took the license plate and gave it to the cops," Saleh said.
Police said the driver of a white Toyota pickup truck hit the child.
A friend of the driver told Action News he was contacted by the hit-and-run driver and asked, "What should I do?"
The friend then replied, "You need to go back to that scene."
Police have not identified the driver and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
