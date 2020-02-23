Education

Clara Barton Elementary School in Feltonville to reopen Monday after asbestos cleanup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Clara Barton Elementary School will reopen Monday, February 24 after asbestos cleanup.

The school was closed from Thursday, February 13, through Friday, February 21 due to damaged asbestos in the attic and boiler room that was found during an inspection of the building, the School District of Philadelphia said.

"Extensive work was completed at the school. Air quality testing conducted by two independent firms indicates the building is suitable for re-occupancy," the district said in a statement.

Officials say the public is urged to monitor the district's website at www.philasd.org and the school's website at philasd.org/barton for more information.
