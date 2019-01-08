Cab driver knocked out with bottle of Wild Turkey, crashes into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. --A taxi cab driver in Kentucky survived a terrifying crash in which an onboard camera appears to show he was knocked unconscious by a bottle-wielding passenger, WAVE-TV reports.
The video shows the driver traveling down Eastern Parkway before allegedly being struck by a bottle and knocked out. The outward dashcam camera then shows the vehicle veering into oncoming traffic before slamming into a residence, just feet away from a large tree.
Michael Cregan, the General Manager at Taxi 7 where the driver was employed, says the driver had "no idea why he'd blacked out until they watched the video."
"I was disturbed I guess is the best word to say," Cregan added.
Metro ABC Officers, who oversee cab licenses locally, used the video to ID and track down the suspected passenger, identified in court as Brian Moss, a homeless man.
He is charged with first-degree assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.
-----
