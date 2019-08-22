Cable snaps causing slingshot ride scare at Florida amusement park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Florida (WPVI) -- As the men braced to be flung from a slingshot ride at the Cobra Adventure Park in Panama City Beach on Saturday, one of the cables snapped.

The men were bracing themselves to be launched skywards at a promised 100 mph, as their friends looked on.

"You're going to be screaming like sissies in about 10 seconds," the men are told as the countdown begins.

Yet, when the moment came, the men remained firmly rooted to the ground as one of the ride's cables snapped and shredded.

"Oh my God! You just dodged death!" gasps an onlooker.

The park says the ride was immediately closed for repair and the men were given refunds.
