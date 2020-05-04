May the 4th: Swarthmore students get virtual surprise on Star Wars Day

SWARTHMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If someone hasn't already said it to you, let us be the first: may the fourth be with you.
Every May 4, members of Garrison Carida of the 501st Legion visit the students of CADES in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania-- a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of children and adults with intellectual & physical disabilities.
Even though the students are home, the force was still strong on Monday -- virtually.
The school says this day is truly a highlight for the students, so they knew they had to make this happen.
They say these students are having a particularly hard time missing their friends and the interaction.
Ethan, 10, in New Hanover Township, is a huge Kylo Ren fan.
Ethan's mom says this COVID-19 outbreak has brought a lot of confusion, but Monday it was total elation.
