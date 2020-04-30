California nurse cries tears of joy after strangers help her replace stolen bicycle

Coronavirus California

SAN FRANCISCO -- A nurse working at a San Francisco hospital finished a 12-hour shift on Tuesday morning only to find that her bicycle had been stolen.

Vanessa Nguyen says it was locked up inside a caged area with other bikes located in the hospital's garage.

She posted her frustrations online and hours later a reporter from our sister station KGO-TV posted the pictures of the bicycle on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Within hours the community responded. Dozens of random people offering bicycles and money to Nguyen.

She says she wasn't looking for anything but was overwhelmed by the amazing responses, so much so that she broke down crying when we spoke with her. As someone who is used to caring for children, she says she still can't believe that the community cared enough to help her.

"The outpouring of love from people I've never met was really touching," Nguyen said.

She's now in the process of looking at two bicycles that were offered to her.
