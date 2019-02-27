California fire department shows why you don't park in front of hydrants

Firefighters in Anaheim, California posted a photo showing exactly what happens when you park in front of a hydrant during an actual fire.

Here's a very good reason for not parking in front of fire hydrants.

The Anaheim, California Fire Department posted pictures after firefighters ran a hose through the rear windows of a silver sedan so they could do their jobs.

The fire department asks, "Is a closer parking spot worth the broken windows, and the citation and the towing fees?"

