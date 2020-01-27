Southern California helicopter crash: What we know about all 9 victims

The crash killed basketball icon Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, two coaches at schools in Orange County, the wife and daughter of one of those coaches, the pilot, and two other individuals who have not yet been publicly identified. Complete coverage on Bryant here.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash.
Here's what we know so far about the crash victims:
Kobe Bryant: The 41-year-old was a basketball legend and a married father of four girls, ranging in age from less than 1 year to 17 years old. He played for the Lakers for 20 seasons, winning five championships, and was selected to the All-Star team 18 times.
Gianna "Gigi" Maria-Onore Bryant: Kobe's daughter was 13 years and a budding basketball star herself. Kobe coached her AAU team, who wore black "Mamba" uniforms.
John Altobelli, Kerri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli: John Altobelli was the longest-tenured baseball coach in the history of Orange Coast College, entering his 28th season. His wife Kerri and daughter Alyssa were on the helicopter when it crashed, according to Altobelli's brother, Tony.
Altobelli led the Pirates to numerous championship titles, garnering more than 700 wins during his career and four state championships.
"John meant so much to not only Orange Coast College, but to baseball," said Coast Athletic Director Jason Kehler in a written statement. "He truly personified what it means to be a baseball coach. The passion that he put into the game, but more importantly his athletes, was second to none - he treated them like family."
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years.— Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 26, 2020
Christina Mauser: She was an assistant basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Orange County. Her husband Matthew Mauser, the head basketball coach at the school, posted on Facebook: "My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much."
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.