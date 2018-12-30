California man uses blowtorch to try and break open ATM

A man in California was caught on video using a blowtorch to break open an ATM.Surveillance video on December 16th shows the man pulling up to a gas station in Placentia.As he filled up, he got out of the car and went to the ATM with a blowtorch.The blowtorch did nothing to the money dispenser.He then tried a couple of other tools.They also failed.The only thing the man succeeded in doing was giving a good video image of his face to police.He remains on the loose.------