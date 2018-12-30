U.S. & WORLD

California man uses blowtorch to try and break open ATM

EMBED </>More Videos

California man uses blowtorch to try and break open ATM. Nydia Han reports during Action News at noon on December 30, 2018.

PLACENTIA, California (WPVI) --
A man in California was caught on video using a blowtorch to break open an ATM.

Surveillance video on December 16th shows the man pulling up to a gas station in Placentia.

As he filled up, he got out of the car and went to the ATM with a blowtorch.

The blowtorch did nothing to the money dispenser.

He then tried a couple of other tools.

They also failed.

The only thing the man succeeded in doing was giving a good video image of his face to police.

He remains on the loose.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldatm
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Missouri man fatally shoots girlfriend, her kids, her mother
Helicopter crashes near world's longest zip line in UAE
Cyberattack disrupts distribution of newspapers across US
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Man tries to save pet from deadly pit bull attack
Funeral service being held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingsessing
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Penrose Diner no longer open 24 hours a day
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
Man shot while sitting in vehicle in North Philadelphia
Show More
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
Schalick High School cancels wrestling season after members charged
Man dies in SEPTA police custody
Police search for driver who dropped shooting victim off at hospital
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Cool
More News