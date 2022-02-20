car crash

Vehicle crashes into outdoor dining area at bar in Callowhill

No one was hurt, but the restaurant's outdoor dining area was damaged.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cleanup is underway at the Prohibition Taproom in Callowhill after a driver crashed into their outdoor dining area.

It happened after the bar was closed, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

"We're going to get everything rebuilt, but number one priority is getting it cleaned up and safe for everybody to come in today and keep people in business," said the bar's manager, Adam Shipley.

We're told the driver of the van was taken into custody.
