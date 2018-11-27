Calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down after casino nightclub incident

Committee calls for A.C. mayor, councilman to step down. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on November 27, 2018.

By
ATLANTIC CITY (WPVI) --
Members of the Atlantic City Democratic Committee say alleged actions by the mayor and a city councilman at a casino nightclub are disgraceful and extremely disturbing.

They are calling for both to temporarily be removed from their positions.

During an emergency meeting Monday night, the committee members shared strong words for Mayor Frank Gilliam and City Councilman-at-large Jefree Fauntleroy.

"The Atlantic City Democratic Committee hereby publicly denounces and condemns the alleged violent acts displayed by our elected officials," one committee member said at the meeting.

Gilliam and Fauntleroy were allegedly involved in a violent altercation earlier this month outside the Haven nightclub at the Golden Nugget Casino.

Atlantic City officials 'under review' following incident at casino. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on November 12, 2018.



Video of the incident seen by Action News showed punches being thrown in a fight that lasted about 10 minutes.

"The Atlantic City Democratic Committee publicly apologizes to the vicious physical and emotional attack imposed upon them by two elected Atlantic City officials," another committee member said.

The Committee is now asking Gilliam and Fauntleroy to leave their position without pay while the investigation into the incident continues.

"This alleged conduct is disgraceful and extremely disturbing and should not go without reproach," the committee member said.

The Committee is asking New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to use his executive power to temporarily suspend and remove both elected officials.

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office is currently reviewing the incident.
Multiple Atlantic City officials 'under review' following incident at Golden Nugget casino: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 p.m., November 11, 2018


